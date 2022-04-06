Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

