Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce $3.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EGLE opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

