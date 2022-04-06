Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $314.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $236,255. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.