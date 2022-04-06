Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.30 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.42. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.