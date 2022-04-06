Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 87,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $666.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Agenus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 155,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

