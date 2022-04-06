Analysts Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. AFC Gamma reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

