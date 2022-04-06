Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.53. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.