Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,726. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

