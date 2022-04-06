Analysts Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.42. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

NYSE:WD opened at $126.55 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

