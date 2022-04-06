Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

LAC stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,271. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

