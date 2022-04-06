Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

