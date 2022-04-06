Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

