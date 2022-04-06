Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to announce $17.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.73 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $78.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 38.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,092. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

