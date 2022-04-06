Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.71. 34,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,197. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.