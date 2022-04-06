Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. Atlas posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 48,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.