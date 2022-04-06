Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,581. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

