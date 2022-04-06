Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

