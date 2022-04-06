Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 276,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,032,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

