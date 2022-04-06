American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AMS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.05.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
