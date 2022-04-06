American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.05.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

