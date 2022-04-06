American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg Sells 2,699 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 22.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,415,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.