American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 1.3%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. 10,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

