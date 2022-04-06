American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 10,977 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPFF. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter.

