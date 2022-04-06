American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.59

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 3764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

