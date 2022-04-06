Amandla Mk Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NRC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,186. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of National Research by 18.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

