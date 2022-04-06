Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.49). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

