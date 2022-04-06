Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AMR opened at $119.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $139.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

