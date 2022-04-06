Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.38 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $71.38 million and $22.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.07333274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,196.47 or 1.00121395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

