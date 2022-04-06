Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.65.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.