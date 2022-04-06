Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 19.05.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

