Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,356,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.