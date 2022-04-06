Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $57,128,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,737 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

