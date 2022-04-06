Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,544,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.
