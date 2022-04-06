Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 105,139 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 105,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

AVY stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.