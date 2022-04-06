Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.99% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,719,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,149 shares of company stock worth $4,569,337 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

