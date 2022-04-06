Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 599,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,508,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.72% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $95,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

