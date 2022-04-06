Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,034,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Infosys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

