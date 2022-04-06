Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

