Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $36.81. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.