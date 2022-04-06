AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 2nd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,621. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

