AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

