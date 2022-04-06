Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Down 1.9%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $62.09. 2,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,128,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

