Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires £23,378.52 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 979 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £23,378.52 ($30,660.35).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Josephine Dixon acquired 1,112 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($14,058.60).

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 970.45 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 966.60. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

