ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 303,286 shares.The stock last traded at $63.88 and had previously closed at $63.82.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALLETE by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ALLETE by 140.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

