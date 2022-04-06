Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.43 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 346,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.39 million and a PE ratio of -30.31.

Get Allergy Therapeutics alerts:

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.