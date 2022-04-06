ALL BEST ICO Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $43,854.88 and approximately $9,818.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,613,811 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

