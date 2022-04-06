Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.63. 36,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

