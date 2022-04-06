Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $111.86 million and approximately $92.33 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.19 or 0.07373707 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,248.41 or 1.00098922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053920 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

