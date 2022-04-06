Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 891,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $220.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $555,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 298.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

