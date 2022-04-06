Alamo Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

