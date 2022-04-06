AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth about $138,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

